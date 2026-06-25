'I will not be intimidated': Zoho founder shares more details on corruption charges against DMK

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on Thursday intensified his attack on the DMK, alleging that corruption and demands for money had stalled approvals for schools run by his charitable trust, while defending remarks that triggered a political controversy in Tamil Nadu.

In a detailed post on X, Vembu said he was responding to accusations from what he called the "DMK ecosystem" that he had fabricated claims about school approvals to help the ruling TVK government.

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Vembu explains the school approval controversy

Vembu said Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam, which runs two free National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) schools in rural Tenkasi and Theni, had faced repeated difficulties under the previous government.

According to him, the Theni school was originally established by a retired IPS officer who had to shut down his CBSE institution after being unable to obtain a No Objection Certificate.

"He told me that as an honest retired officer he did not have the money to pay - and they would not issue the NOC otherwise," Vembu wrote.

The Zoho founder said his organisation later took over the trust and began operating a free NIOS school from the same premises.

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The DMK ecosystem is attacking me that the school issue I reported was a lie I concocted to help the TVK government. Let me state the facts.



We run two rural schools, both free NIOS schools under the Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam umbrella, one in rural Tenkasi and the other in rural… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 25, 2026

'Approvals never came under DMK'

Vembu alleged that efforts to obtain government approvals for school facilities in Tenkasi also ran into obstacles.

"We waited patiently for DTCP approval for the new school buildings, but the approval never came as long as the DMK was in power. The approval came automatically once the government changed," he said.

Referring to his earlier social media post praising the new government, Vembu said officials had specifically told them not to pay money for approvals.

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"Not only did the approvals come, government people told us not to pay money to anyone for any approvals. I have to appreciate this in public, having endured what we had endured before," he wrote.

Row began after praise for TVK government

The latest remarks come a day after Vembu claimed that his rural school project had faced approval delays under the previous administration.

"Our rural school Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam, which provides completely free education to rural children, faced delays getting approvals from the previous government. Of course, significant money was demanded and we were told that was the only way, even if it is a completely free school," he had posted.

Vembu had also praised the new administration led by Vijay's TVK, saying approvals were processed quickly after the change in government.

"After TVK came to power, approvals have happened quickly and automatically. I am very happy to appreciate this positive development in our state. Thank you Thiru Vijay Avl for this refreshing change," he wrote.

In another post earlier this week, Vembu accused the DMK government of presiding over widespread corruption. "We had nauseating, disgusting levels of corruption in Tamil Nadu under the DMK. This is known to the entire Universe, not some grand secret," he wrote.

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He further alleged that corruption had reached "Himalayan heights" and claimed even figures within the DMK had raised concerns about it.

Responding to criticism over his latest comments, Vembu said he would not be deterred. "I do not need their certificate on my character," he wrote, adding: "I will not be intimidated by their attacks. I am unafraid of death, why would I be afraid of the mere DMK?"

The controversy comes months after actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK defeated the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ending the latter's tenure in power.