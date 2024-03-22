Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz: Report

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly tied the knot with Mexican model Grecia Munoz, as per media reports.

According to a report in Hindustan Times that quoted people familiar with the matter, Goyal married the Mexican-born model, and returned from their honeymoon in February. Another source confirmed that Goyal and Munoz married two months ago. She reportedly does not model anymore.

Grecia Munoz’s Instagram bio reads: “Born in Mexico…now at home in India”.

In January, Munoz had posted photos from sightseeing at some of Delhi’s landmarks. “Dilli Darshan (Part 1) - glimpses of my new life at my new home,” read the caption on her last post about Delhi.

Munoz is also the winner of the US’ Metropolitan Fashion Week in 2022, as mentioned in her bio.

His marriage to Grecia Munoz is Deepinder Goyal’s second.

More recently, Deepinder Goyal had made headlines for announcing that Zomato would now have a separate “pure veg mode” and “veg fleet” delivering such vegetarian orders. He had reasoned that sometimes food in the delivery boxes spilt, leading to dissatisfaction among vegetarian customers.

However, his decision to introduce the veg mode was not taken well by many. He faced backlash for perpetuating casteism and discrimination on the basis of food preferences. Goyal later announced that there would be no on-gound segregation between the two modes and that he took the feedback well. He then scrapped the green-coloured uniforms and delivery boxes for the veg mode.