Air India deploys new Boeing 777 aircraft on all 3 US destinations

Air India, the national carrier of India, has deployed its newly inducted Boeing 777 aircraft to all three of its US destinations: New York JFK, Newark Liberty, and San Francisco. The airline has six new Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in its fleet, which are being used to upgrade its existing flights to the US.

The Boeing 777-300ER is a long-range wide-body aircraft that is capable of flying non-stop from India to the US. It offers passengers a comfortable and spacious cabin with a variety of amenities, including in-flight entertainment, Wi-Fi, and a premium economy class.

Air India declared that one of their two daily flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow (AI130/AI131), will now be operated on the state-of-the-art Boeing 777 aircraft. The strategically upgraded aircraft offers modern generation interiors creating a more luxurious expanse for passengers. A key highlight in this upgrade is the introduction of First-Class cabins, enhancing the overall travel experience.

"In addition, one of the two daily Air India flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow (AI130/AI131) will now also operate on the new B777 aircraft offering modern generation interiors, as well as introducing First Class cabins," the company said in a press note.

The B777-200LR aircraft serving San Francisco and New York-JFK comprises 28 Business, 48 Premium Economy and 212 Economy Class seats. Additionally, the B777-300ER offering a service between Newark-Liberty and London has 8 First Class, 40 Business and 280 Economy Class seats.

Bookings for the flights on the all-new product are available on all channels, including Air India’s website: (www.airindia.com), mobile apps, and through travel agents (including online travel agents).

Campbell Wilson, MD & CEO, Air India said, “We are delighted to now offer an elevated experience on all routes from Mumbai to the United States, and to upgrade one of our London services. This is part of the ongoing product transformation underway at Air India, with 7 new B777s inducted over the last year to be followed by 4 more, along with 6 new Airbus A350s, over the coming months. All of these aircraft feature much-improved interiors and pave the way for the full interior upgrade of our entire widebody fleet commencing in the middle of 2024.”

