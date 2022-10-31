Air India Express begins flight service from Vijayawada to Sharjah; check schedule

The international flight services which the people of Vijayawada region have been waiting for a long time will start from Tuesday from Vijayawada airport, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashauri informed on Monday.

Air India Express will fly from Vijayawada to Sharjah (Dubai) twice a week i.e., every Monday and Saturday at 9.05 pm. Flights will take off from Vijayawada for Muscat every Saturday at 1.15 pm and from Vijayawada to Kuwait at 4.30 pm every Wednesday, Balashauri said.

The Sharjah flight arriving for the first time today evening will be welcomed by local members of Parliament and Chairman of the Vijayawada Airport Advisory Committee Vallabhaneni Balashauri.

Earlier this month, the world’s largest passenger flight, Airbus A380 made its historic landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The Emirates flight EK562 is the first Superjumbo to touch down at Karnataka airport.

