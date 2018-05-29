Air India hostess accuses senior executive of sexual harassment in a chilling letter to Suresh Prabhu

An Air India air hostess has written a detailed letter to Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu accusing a senior Air India executive of sexual harassment over multiple years. The complainant has accused that Air India has "refused to deal" with the issue seriously. The author of the letter introduced herself as an air hostess and a single mother. She alleged she had been harassed by the individual, who she said was "equal to if not worse than Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby put together", for over 6 years.

In the letter addressed to Suresh Prabhu, PM Modi and Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, the air hostess called the senior executive a predator who sexually propositioned and sexually abused her, as well as used abusive language on other women in front of her. She further added that the executive spoke of sexual acts to her and other women in the office premises and tried to compel women to go and have drinks with him in various bars.

The complainant has not revealed the name of the accused. She has requested for a meeting with Suresh Prabhu, where she would reveal his name and provide more details.

She said she had filed a complaint, but when nothing came about she decided to appeal to the ministry rather than filing an FIR. She further revealed that the head of the cell that looked into such matters openly supported the executive. The women's committee was trying to cover up his actions, she alleged.

The complainant said that her faith in the system had been brutally shaken as she did not get any protection and there was no unbiased enquiry. She has asked the minister to look into the matter and appoint a neutral investigating committee.

Responding to the situation on Twitter, Suresh Prabhu asked the Air India CMD to address the issue and to appoint an investigating committee if necessary.

Chetan Sanghi, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Women and Child has also asked the complainant to mail him the particulars of the case and said that they would get it looked into.