AI gold rush: How tech boom created a record $20.1 trillion billionaire class

The global billionaire class has crossed a historic milestone. According to the latest Forbes billionaire rankings, the world's billionaires are now worth a combined $20.1 trillion — the highest level ever recorded. The surge has been powered largely by the artificial intelligence revolution, which has transformed a handful of technology companies into some of the most valuable businesses in history.

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The scale of wealth creation is staggering. Global billionaire wealth jumped by roughly $4 trillion in a single year, rising from $16.1 trillion in 2025 to $20.1 trillion in 2026. At the same time, the number of billionaires climbed to a record 3,428 people, nearly 400 more than a year earlier.

The AI gold rush

Artificial intelligence has emerged as the biggest driver of wealth creation since the internet boom of the late 1990s.

The rapid adoption of generative AI, soaring demand for advanced chips, massive investments in data centres, and rising spending on cloud infrastructure have sent technology stocks to record highs. Companies linked directly or indirectly to AI have seen valuations explode, creating enormous gains for founders, investors and early shareholders.

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Among the biggest beneficiaries is Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, whose company sits at the heart of the AI ecosystem. Demand for Nvidia's AI processors has propelled the chipmaker into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies and helped Huang join the ranks of the world's richest individuals.

Meanwhile, AI-related ventures have further boosted the fortunes of figures such as Elon Musk, whose artificial intelligence company xAI has become an increasingly important contributor to his wealth.

Billionaires are being created faster

The AI boom is not only enriching existing billionaires; it is also creating new ones at a remarkable pace.

Recent wealth reports show that millions of new millionaires were created globally over the past year, with AI-linked equity gains acting as the primary catalyst. The technology sector has produced dozens of new billionaires through startups, semiconductor firms, software companies and AI infrastructure providers.

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According to Forbes data, the world added nearly one new billionaire every day over the past year. The billionaire population expanded by more than 300 individuals, highlighting the speed at which capital is accumulating around AI-driven businesses.

United states leads, Asia catching up

The United States remains the undisputed centre of billionaire wealth, hosting 989 billionaires. China remains second, while India has reached a record 229 billionaires, reflecting the country's growing entrepreneurial and financial ecosystem.

At the same time, Asia-Pacific has emerged as one of the fastest-growing wealth regions. Strong demand for AI chips, electronics manufacturing and technology exports has boosted stock markets and private company valuations across the region.

India, in particular, has witnessed a sharp rise in wealth creation, supported by strong equity markets, a growing startup ecosystem and increased investor interest in technology-led businesses.

Growing wealth divide

While AI has generated extraordinary wealth, it has also intensified concerns about inequality.

Much of the wealth creation has been concentrated among a relatively small group of technology founders and investors who had early exposure to AI-related companies. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals — those with at least $30 million in investable assets — have generally seen their fortunes grow faster than ordinary millionaires, widening the gap even within wealthy circles.

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Analysts note that access to private equity, venture capital and pre-IPO investments has allowed the richest investors to capture the largest gains from the AI boom before opportunities become available to public market investors.