Air India offers flight tickets from Rs 1,705 in ‘FlyAI Sale’

Air India has come up with a Fly Air India Sale (FLYAI SALE) for domestic travellers between January 21 and 23, 2023, for travel from February 1 to September 30, 2023. There are only a few seats available.



According to the airline, the sale will be available through all Air India city offices, airport offices, websites, mobile apps, and travel agents. Moreover, fares will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.



These discounted tickets will be available in Economy Class and will be valid for travel across India's domestic network from February 1 to September 30, 2023.



The discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations, beginning with an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1,705/-.



The sale of Air India coincides with the airline preparing to place an order for 235 single-aisle aircraft from Airbus as part of its historic purchase of 495 jets, while the industry is still recovering from the pandemic and Tatas is rebuilding the airline after the takeover.



Meanwhile, Air India announced on Friday that it will cancel domestic flights on some routes due to the Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations (IAF). All flights to and from Delhi will be cancelled from January 19 to 24, as well as on the day of the celebrations from 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.



Flights that depart or arrive earlier or later than the specified time range will continue to operate normally.



International flights will be rescheduled with either a one-hour delay or an advance.



This effectively means that international operations from five airports, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu), and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted by a one-hour advance or delay.

