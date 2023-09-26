Air India to unveil new uniform for its crew in by year-end; saree uniform likely to phased out: Report

National carrier Air India is reportedly contemplating introducing a more contemporary attire for its female cabin crew. While for the last six decades, flight attendants have donned sarees, however, that is likely to change soon as the company gears up to introduce new uniforms in November, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to the report, designer Manish Malhotra is tasked with overseeing the new look of the crew. While the designer refrained from making any comments citing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), officials aware of the matter told HT that other traditional options such as churidars are under consideration.

However, one of the officials, mentioned that sarees may not be discontinued entirely and the uniform may include ready-to-wear sarees. The official said that among the many options, ready-to-wear sarees were also put forth for consideration. However, they have not been finalised by the management.

Last month, the airline unveiled a new logo as part of a rebranding exercise after being acquired by the Tata Group. The new logo is a modern take on the airline's iconic Maharaja mascot, with a more stylised design and a new colour scheme of red, white, and purple.

Launching the new logo, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, said the new logo "signifies limitless possibilities". The airline's new logo replaces the old one which featured a red swan adorned with the distinctive orange Konark Chakra.

"Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future," the airline said in a press release.

Tata Sons acquired Air India in January 2022, through its fully-owned subsidiary, Talace Private Limited. Subsequently, it was announced that Air India and Vistara, another subsidiary of Tata Sons, would be merged to create a more unified entity. This merger is projected to be completed by March 2024.

