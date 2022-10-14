Airbus A380 makes historic landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

World’s largest passenger flight, Airbus A380 made its historic landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru today. The Emirates’ flight EK562 took off from Dubai (DXB) at 10:11 am today is the first Superjumbo to touch down in the Karnataka airport.

The Superjumbo was earlier planned for October 30, but was moved ahead of over two weeks. The double-deck wide-body flight landed on the South runway of Bengaluru airport today ahead of schedule. The airliner will fly back for Dubai at 6:40 pm today. The flight is will be a 4-hour trip.

"Now that’s how you make an entrance! @emirates A380, the largest passenger airliner in the world has just touched down at #BLRAirport #Emirates #EmiratesA380 #A380 #Airbus #Bengaluru #Dubai #Kempegowdainternationalairport #Karnatakatourism #BLRConnects #Aviationgeeks #Aviation," the Bengaluru airport said.

The airport on October 12 had informed about the A380 landing and saying, "Our teams are gearing up for this historic maiden flight to #BLR. Our engineers and operations team are testing infrastructure and processes. We are waiting for the big day with bated breath."

The carrier Airbus A380 has a seating capacity of more than 500. On its Bengaluru-Dubai route, passengers can choose in economy, business and first classes. According to Emirates, the latest Airbus A380 features new Premium Economy cabin, where passengers can upgrade to a more comfortable seating. The normal economy class has an extra legroom and a 13.3‑inch HD TV for entertainment, whereas the business class offers fully flat seats. Passengers opting for the first class will be provided private suites and shower spas.



