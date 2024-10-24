Airline bomb threats: ‘Not the moment to spread panic, govt in control of situation,’ says aviation minister Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, reassuring the public over the hoax bomb threats to airlines, has said that there is nothing to fear. He assured that no “hasty decision” was required over the bomb threats, and that the authorities are awaiting for the investigation to get over.

Over 170 flights have received bomb threats in the past nine days, mostly originating on social media platforms. Speaking to India Today TV Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai in an exclusive interview, Naidu said that the government was in control of the situation and every safety protocol was being followed.

Speaking on whether the threats are part of a larger conspiracy, Naidu said, "I wouldn't make any hasty decision on this. Let us wait for the thorough investigation to happen. Once we get hold of who is behind this, only then can we tell if there is a conspiracy or if there is some intention regarding the festive season or trying to affect the airlines."

Naidu said that it is not his purview to tell where exactly the threats are coming from, and that the intelligence agency as well as other necessary departments are looking into it. He highlighted the involvement of social media in issuing these threats. He said many of the IP addresses might point to foreign locations, rerouted through VPN, which is complicating the investigation.

"Once we identify that this person was behind this (hoax threat), we want to put them on the no-fly list," said Naidu, adding that they have plans to amend the Swastika Act that looks into unlawful activities related to civil aviation.

"We are improving the security aspect at the airports and not taking anything lightly,” said Naidu adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement are working together on this.

The minister said that the government is talking with social media platforms and the IT department is “strongly pursuing” these cases to help in wrapping up the investigation in a more efficient and faster way.

Naidu reassured the public that the government was in control of the situation. "This is not a moment to spread any kind of fear and panic. I would like to tell the people of the country that there is nothing to fear. We are in control of the situation... even if it is 99.99% it looks like it is a hoax call also, we are following the protocol," he said.