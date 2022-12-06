Akasa Air announces Lucknow as the eleventh destination on its network

Akasa Air has announced its entry into Uttar Pradesh with the addition of Lucknow as the eleventh destination to join its network. The airline will be offering daily flights on the Lucknow-Bengaluru route and Lucknow-Mumbai route, starting from December 25, 2022.

The airline is also enhancing connectivity between Bengaluru and Kochi by adding a third daily frequency flight on the route starting from December 29, 2022. With this development, the airline will operate 26 daily flight departures from Bengaluru.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said the airline is pleased to launch its 11th destination of Lucknow. "Connecting this state capital with the key centres of Mumbai and Bengaluru is another extension of Akasa Air's efforts to boost the country’s economy by strengthening its important transportation linkages," he said.

Praveen added that the airline is augmenting its presence on the Bengaluru-Kochi route by adding a frequency in the evening, in response to the strong demand for flights connecting the two cities.

Akasa Air, which commenced operations in August, has been scaling up its operations and by December end it aims to cross over 500 weekly flights on a total of sixteen routes across eleven cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, and Lucknow.

The airline expects to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days. As per the airline, Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.

Also read: Akasa Air offers 10% flat discount on all flights; check details

Also read: Akasa Air expands services to Vizag-Bengaluru route; adds Visakhapatnam as 10th destination