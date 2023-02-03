Bengaluru municipality bans sale of non-veg within 10 km of Aero India

The Bengaluru Municipal Authority has banned the sale and serving of meat and fish within a 10-kilometer radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station due to the upcoming aviation expo, which is scheduled to take place from February 13–17.



"Proprietors of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants are hereby notified that the sale of non-vegetarian food is prohibited within a 10 km radius of Yelahanka air force station from January 30 2023 to February 20 2023," a public notice signed by the Joint Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) , Yelahanka zone, said.



For several years, there has been a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetables during the air show.



A half-closed kebab shop about seven kilometres from the air base had only one client seated inside. "We will incur losses of at least Rs 5 lakh for the 20 days that we remain closed," Ramanuggam, the owner, told Moneycontrol. “We pay Rs 30,000 in rent each month and roughly Rs 20,000 to our employees."



Vikas, who works at a nearby rolls store, claims to lose roughly Rs 8,000 per day. "Not many people prefer vegetarian rolls, especially since we are famous for chicken momos and rolls,” he added.



According to the Moneycontrol report, a popular biryani restaurant in the region has reported an 80 per cent drop in sales – it usually makes over Rs 10 lakh per month.



"After February 20, when non-veg will be allowed, businesses may take about two weeks to come back to normal. Some regular customers may decide not to return at all,” the owner added.



Small fish and meat markets have suffered the most damage. Owner of a mutton stall in Kodigehalli, Tajamulla, has been closed for 20 days. "Earlier, I used to earn Rs 4,000 per day, leaving aside Sundays, when sales are high. Now, I have no livelihood for the next 20 days," he said.



The order did not come from the municipal body but rather from air force authorities.

Moneycontrol quoted sources as saying in the BBMP's Yelahanka zone office's animal husbandry division.



"We are just following orders and have sent a notice to all stalls and eateries serving meat and fish," the official said.



Dr C Lakshminarayan Swamy, Assistant Director for Animal Husbandry, BBMP, told Moneycontrol, "The reason for the order is that when the shops and stalls dispose of meat waste in bins or garbage dumps, birds flock to the spot. If the birds collide with the jets during the aero show, it may lead to accidents."



The Aero India website states that there will be 731 exhibitors in total (633 Indian and 98 international) at the air show, which will be attended by delegates from 80 different nations. The air exhibition, which has been held annually since 1996, is anticipated to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The five-day event, with the motto "The runway to a billion opportunities," will be the biggest aviation exhibition ever held at the air base, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) release.

