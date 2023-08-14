Boeing frontrunner to bag order for 25 wide-body planes from IndiGo: Report

Boeing has emerged as the clear favourite to provide wide-body planes to homegrown carrier IndiGo. Boeing is the front-runner to bag an order for 25 wide-body planes from IndiGo.

According to a report in news agency, Reuters, IndiGo is in talks to buy Boeing’s 787 family of twin-aisle aircraft, pitted against Airbus’ A330neo jets. However, the decision is not final yet. IndiGo, Boeing and Airbus have declined to comment.

The airline recently placed an order to buy 500 A320 aircraft from the French aerospace company, Airbus, surpassing Air India’s order for 470 aircraft from Boeing, which was at that point the largest order.

IndiGo’s order was the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus. The order would be a mix of A320 and A321 aircraft.

The delivery of the 500 aircraft are expected to start only after 2026. CEO Pieter Elbers said that the order would help the airline move forward and build an “unparalleled network”.

IndiGo would leverage the deal to develop new routes from Tier 2 and 3 cities within the country. The airline currently has a fleet of over 300 planes, and operates over 1,800 daily flights connecting 78 domestic destinations. The airlines is also looking to develop more international flights.

IndiGo, apart from the 300 in its fleet, also has a previous order of 480 aircraft. So along with the additional 500 aircraft for 2030-35, IndiGo’s order book has almost 1,000 aircraft yet to be delivered into the next decade.

(With Reuters inputs)

