'Parking slots ensured': Govt says DGCA gave in-principle nod to Air India and IndiGo to import aircraft

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted in-principle approval to Air India Ltd. and Interglobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) for import of 470 and 500 aircraft respectively, said government on Monday. "Information with respect to the cost of acquisition of these aircraft, being of commercial nature between the airline and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is not available," said Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen V K Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Availability of parking slots is ensured at the time of grant of NOC for actual import of aircraft. As per the induction plan of the airlines, the aircraft are proposed to be imported during the period 2023-2035. The airline operators have been advised by DGCA to share their induction plan with airport operators for ensuring availability of parking slots, said Singh.

In June, IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by market share and fleet, announced a mammoth deal for 500 aircraft of the Airbus 320neo family on the first day of the Paris air show. This deal came within five months of national flag carrier Air India announcing its mega order for 470 aircraft, IndiGo’s order not only eclipses that deal but also complements it as two of India’s leading carriers look to make a mark globally.

Calling the mega-orders for more than 900 passenger jets placed by IndiGo and Air India a testament to India’s unprecedented growth potential, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in June that these orders would help fast track the growth of the country’s aviation ecosystem.

He had pointed out how every $1 invested in the civil aviation sector yielded $1.3 in terms of new growth as well each direct job created resulted in another 6.1 indirect jobs being created.

