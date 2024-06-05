British Airways to increase flights between Delhi and London Heathrow

In an attempt to increase the airline’s schedule across India, British Airways has announced the addition of a new daily flight between Delhi and London Heathrow starting on 20 April 2025. This will increase the total number of flights to 63 per week across five cities.

British Airways currently operates 56 flights a week, three a day from Mumbai, double daily from Delhi, a daily service from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The new flight will be operated by the state-of-the-art 787-8 aircraft offering Club World, World Traveller Plus and World Traveller.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said, “This is a milestone year for us at British Airways as we celebrate 100 years of flying to India. I’m delighted to announce the addition of a third daily flight from the vibrant capital city of India, Delhi offering convenient travel choices from India to London Heathrow, and to our extensive worldwide network of more than 200 destinations.”

Moran Birger, Head of Sales Asia Pacific and Middle East at British Airways, said, "This significant historical year is a testament to our longstanding relationship with India, built over the last 100 years and reflecting our deep-rooted commitment to the country and its people. With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and convenience, we strive to set new standards and elevate the travel experience for all our customers."

The daily flights from Delhi will arrive at a convenient time at London Heathrow, allowing customers to seamlessly connect onwards to British Airways’ extensive network of 26 destinations in the US, ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience, the airlines said in an official statement.