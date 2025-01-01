Internet at 36,000 feet: Air India takes edge over domestic peers with inflight WiFi on all flights 

Air India has extended its wireless inflight entertainment service, Vista Stream, to its narrowbody fleet, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment for guests.

Vista Stream, which debuted in August 2024, has already been introduced across Air India’s wide-body fleet. With this update, Vista Stream will now be accessible on both widebody and narrowbody aircraft across international and domestic network.

This Air India flight update, launched quietly, positions Air India inflight WiFi as a standout feature, offering free access and giving the airline a competitive edge among its peers.

Vista Stream enables guests to stream a wide variety of content directly to their personal electronic devices such as smart phones, tablets and laptops, offering a smooth and immersive entertainment experience, according to a statement from the airline.

“As we continue to transform Air India into a world-class airline, we are happy to introduce Vista Stream that enables our guests to access digital entertainment content on their personal devices during their flight. With the introduction of Vista Stream across our narrowbody fleet, uninterrupted entertainment (BYOD) service will be available throughout the entire domestic and international network,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Vista Stream also features a live map for real-time flight tracking and is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, ensuring easy access to entertainment for all throughout the flight, as per the airline’s statement.

The Ministry of Communications recently amended the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules to allow in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights. The rules state that passengers can use Wi-Fi when electronic devices are permitted in the aircraft, even at altitudes of 3,000 meters

In-flight internet is not a new concept. Several international flights have been offering the facility over the years.

Recently, Starlink, the satellite internet service run by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, is also entering this space. In 2024, Hawaiian Airlines started offering free, high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi in many of its flights using Starlink’s network of low-orbit satellites. United Airlines will also test Starlink’s fast Wi-Fi service this year, with the first passenger flights expected later next year. Qatar, too, has partnered with Starlink for high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity.

How it works?

Airlines deliver in-flight internet through two primary methods: air-to-ground systems and satellite connectivity. The air-to-ground system operates similarly to cellular networks, with ground-based towers transmitting signals directly to aircraft.

Satellite-based Wi-Fi utilises specialised antennas mounted on aircraft to receive signals from orbiting satellites. SpaceX’s Starlink service exemplifies this technology’s advancement, delivering reliable high-speed connectivity to participating airlines.

SpaceX’s Starlink system employs low Earth orbit satellites to power onboard internet services. The technology enables passengers to access streaming platforms, online gaming, business applications, and personal communications throughout their flight.