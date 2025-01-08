CSMIA airport in Mumbai is India's first to get ACI level 5 accreditation for customers' experience

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has reached a significant milestone by receiving level five accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) through their Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme. This prestigious accolade marks CSMIA as a frontrunner in passenger satisfaction and operational excellence, making it the first airport in India and the third globally to earn this recognition.

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, announced that CSMIA, which is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), has achieved Level 5 accreditation from ACI for 'Customer Experience', making it the first airport in India and the third globally to do so.

"There is no greater manifestation of business success than a company's ability to serve its customers. Every moment, it is this guiding principle that I urge all members of Adani Airports to dedicate their hours to," Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

There is no greater manifestation of business success than a company’s ability to serve its customers. Every moment, it is this guiding principle that I urge all members of Adani Airports to dedicate their hours to. And there can be no greater feeling of gratitude than to have… pic.twitter.com/Xha2zXovkX — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 8, 2025

In November 2024, CSMIA sustained its growth trajectory by accommodating 4.77 million passengers and experiencing a substantial increase in cargo operations. Of the total passenger count, 3.4 million were domestic travelers, while 1.37 million were international visitors.

Throughout the month, Mumbai International Airport managed 27,200 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), comprising 9,696 domestic movements, including cargo flights, and 7,504 international movements, which also included cargo operations.

CSMIA reiterated its dedication to upholding its position as a frontrunner in the global aviation industry. By prioritizing the delivery of exceptional services and enhancing connectivity, the airport continues to establish new standards in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

In September, CSMIA bagged the CII's national award for Excellence in Energy Management.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited said, "CSMIA is honoured to be ranked among the world’s premier airports with this esteemed recognition. This accreditation is the result of our unwavering commitment to enhancing and understanding passenger experience."

"It not only reflects the strides we have made but also reinforces CSMIA's role as a global leader in airport operations and customer service, further solidifying our determination to shape the future of airport experiences," he added.

The application of design thinking principles by CSMIA has facilitated the creation of inventive solutions tailored to meet the varied requirements of stakeholders, encompassing airlines, retail partners, lounge operators, and regulatory bodies. Through continuous gathering and evaluation of customer feedback and CSAT scores, the airport has been able to pinpoint areas of concern and enhance essential services.

The invaluable contributions of employees, vendor partners, and stakeholders such as CISF, immigration, customs, and airlines have played a crucial role in elevating the level of customer service.

By adopting a data-driven, digital-first, and passenger-centric strategy, CSMIA goes beyond operational improvements to enhance passenger experience. The airport has bolstered its digital gateway program, enhancing the travel journey for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra travelers. The number of entry e-gates at Terminal 2 has increased from 24 to 68, making it the airport with the highest number of e-gates at the kerbside in India.