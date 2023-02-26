Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bird hit

An IndiGo aircraft travelling from Surat to Delhi was redirected to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit during a climb at Surat, news agency ANI reported.



"On 26.02.2023 Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat - Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.



DGCA said that due to the bird hit, the engine fan blades were found to be broken during the ground inspection.



"During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," it read.



This comes after an IndiGo flight from Cochin to Delhi was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical issue on board on February 25.



"IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the statement read.



Bhopal Airport said that post-landing, the airport's team took a quick decision to offboard the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital.



In another instance, an Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dammam was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram when its tail brushed against the ground during takeoff. Officials said the flight landed safely after a full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

