DGCA mandates airlines to seat children up to 12 years with parents or guardians on flights

Business Today
As a part of its new travel guidelines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the airlines to make sure that children below the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one parent or guardian on a flight.

The regulation comes in the wake of incidents in which children below the age of 12 were not seated alongside their parents or guardians when they were travelling in big groups. 

"Airlines shall ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR, and a record of the same shall be maintained," the DGCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Air Transport Circular (ATC)-01 of 2024 issued by DGCA permits scheduled airlines to charge additional fees for services like zero baggage, preferential seating, meals, snacks, beverages, and transporting musical instruments. Passengers have the option to pay for these services voluntarily.

The practice of separating group travellers who do not pay for seat selection has been a source of frustration for passengers all across. 

The new regulation shall thus allow kids travelling with their parents in big groups to be seated with at least one of them, solving the extra payment problem for the parents.
 

Published on: Apr 23, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
