Emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport; Air India flight receives bomb threat

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was on high alert and a full emergency was declared following a bomb threat on a flight heading from Mumbai.

On Thursday, an Air India flight from Mumbai received a bomb threat at around 7:30 am. The flight had 135 passengers, and landed safely at the airport around 8 am. Once it landed at the airport, it was moved to an isolation bay.

By 8:44 am, all the passengers aboard the flight were safely evacuated.

According to a report in news agency PTI, the bomb threat was communicated to the pilot as it was approaching the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Full emergency was declared at the airport at 7:36 am.

"There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted," the sources said. Details on the origin of the threat and other information are yet to be ascertained.

In June, a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message on a day when around 40 airports across the country received hoax bomb threats. The bomb threat message was received by IndiGo’s call centre in New Delhi. The flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport at 10:30 pm. A Dubai-bound plane from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport had also received a bomb threat via email a day earlier.