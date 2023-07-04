Go First further extends flight cancellations till July 10

Crisis-hit Go First, which is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution process, on Tuesday, announced that it has cancelled all flights until July 10, 2023, due to 'operational reasons'. The announcement comes days after the company said that the flights were cancelled till July 6.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till July 10, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said in a statement.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," it said.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 10th July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3T95lY4r2O — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 4, 2023

Cash-strapped budget carrier Go First filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea of the airline, which has not flown since May 3, was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

Meanwhile, lenders to India's Go First have approved interim funding of 4.50 billion rupees ($54.9 million) to resume operations and restart the airline, two banking sources told Reuters.

"This interim funding does not come with collateral, it will be a part of the insolvency cost and will be given priority over other dues," said one of the bankers.

The promoters, however, have indicated that they do not intend to infuse more funds into the airline, the second banker said.

Also Read: 3 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar amid bad weather; check details

Also Read: Go First crisis: CFM-made engines to power airline's return to skies, says report