GoAir announces sale to mark 14th anniversary; ticket prices start Rs 1,714

GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,714 to mark its 14th anniversary. The domestic airline has said that the fares on its fresh sale will end with "14" as the last two digits across all its 33 destinations. The non-stop GoAir flights from Mumbai can be availed for Rs 1,714 (all inclusive) on the domestic routes and Rs 5,714 (all inclusive) on international routes.

Travellers can book the tickets between 4th November to 6th November in order to avail this offer. The offer is valid for travel between 13th November and 31st Dec 2019.

GoAir added that the special fares were applicable on bookings on goair.in or its mobile app. However, standard cancellation charges will be applied in case tickets booked under the offer are cancelled.

"We have completed 14 years of smart, affordable and time-efficient travel. We are entering the 15 year, the year of aggressive growth coupled with more flight options on domestic as well as international routes," GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

Here are flight details on domestic and international routes

Besides, the domestic carrier has also started its first "city check-in counter" at the New Delhi metro station, GoAir announced on Monday. Also, the airline has expanded its fleet and added a new aircraft - A320neo; taking the total count to 54 in 2019.

GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights around the globe. GoAir flies to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.

It also flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

Also read: Former Jet Airways chief Vinay Dube joins GoAir in advisory role

Also read: GoAir to start non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru, Kolkata; daily flights to Aizawl