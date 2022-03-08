India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27

After over two years, India has decided to resume scheduled international commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India with effect from March 23, 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19 infections.



"After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022," a release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

India had so far allowed international flights to operate under air bubble agreements with countries.

The release said that the suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India stands extended up to 2359 hours IST on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements will accordingly be extended to this extent.

"The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time," it added.

India reported 3,993 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in 662 days, on Tuesday.

Last month, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that he sees airline traffic in India recovering to pre-Covid levels over the next two months.

