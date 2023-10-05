IndiGo announces 'fuel charge' of up to Rs 1,000 to offset rising ATF prices; check distance-wise cost

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, the country's largest domestic airline, on Thursday introduced a fuel charge of up to Rs 1,000 to offset the rising cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). The fuel charge is applicable on domestic and international routes, and will be effective from Friday, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said the decision follows the significant increase in ATF prices, which have surged in the last three months with consecutive price hikes every month. "ATF accounts for a substantial portion of an airline's operating expenses, necessitating fare adjustment to address such a cost surge," it said.

Under this pricing structure, passengers booking IndiGo flights will incur a fuel charge based on distance. As per the structure, flyers will have to pay Rs 300 for distances of upto 500 km, Rs 400 for 501-1000 km, Rs 550 for 1001-1500 km, Rs 650 for 1501-2500, Rs 800 for 2501-3500, Rs 1,000 for 3501 km and above.

The new charge comes just a week after jet fuel prices were hiked by the steepest-ever 14 per cent last Friday. ATF price was increased by Rs 13,911.07 per kilolitre, or 14.1 per cent, in Delhi to Rs 1,12,419.33 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Rates, which vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, have been increased on firming up of global prices in the last couple of months.

Today, IndiGo said that it remained committed to offering affordable fares to its customers. IndiGo will also publish the tariff sheet subsequently, with the sector-wise charges that can be viewed on its website - www.goindigo.in