IndiGo implementing measures to reduce water, fuel consumption on flights

On the occasion of World Environment Day, domestic carrier IndiGo announced that it is implementing innovative measures to reduce water and fuel consumption on flights.

The airline, in an official statement, stated that it has successfully conducted trials with a new water faucet in 200 flights which reduced water consumption by 5.4 ltr/hr. For an average length 138 min flight (as per its trials conducted onboard), the airline claims it has saved 12.42 Ltr of water per flight.

New water faucet adopted by IndiGo

IndiGo currently operates 1500 daily flights with an average flight duration of 98min. This new installation is expected to reduce water consumption by 8.82 ltr/ flight, enabling overall water savings of 13230 Ltr/ Day.

IndiGo explained that this modification will also solve the challenge of water quantity in long flights. The reduced need for uplifting water in shorter flights will also contribute to fuel savings during operations, reducing carbon emissions by 930.75 Kg CO2/m3 per year, it added.

The airline added that it has been working towards an integrated sustainable approach which can help them with day-to-day operations. IndiGo noted that it will be the first airline globally to make these changes for water conservation on board the aircraft.

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said, "As a leading airline, we have a special responsibility towards the environment and ESG is therefore one of our top corporate goals. We are in the process of institutionalising a sustainable approach to operations over the last few years, where-in sustainability is being integrated with day-to-day operations."

"With this new initiative, we aim to conserve water and significantly reduce carbon emissions through fuel savings. These consistent initiatives will contribute to a healthy ecosystem for our future generations," Prock-Schauer added.

The airline has already registered a reduction of 1,478,359 tonnes of carbon emissions from FY15 to FY21. In FY23, the airline aims to reduce CO2 emission by 18 per cent per ASK when compared to FY16.

