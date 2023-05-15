IndiGo passenger arrested for molesting female crew member; check details here  

A passenger on an IndiGo flight was arrested from the Amritsar airport for allegedly molesting a female crew member. The passenger was flying on a 6E 1428 IndiGo Sharjah-Amritsar flight. He was arrested at the Amritsar airport at around 8 pm on Saturday. The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, had reportedly consumed high amount of alcohol on the flight. He misbehaved with a female crew member in a drunken state, India Today reported.

The staff on flight handled the situation promptly and the security manager took up the issue with the police after landing. The passenger was warned several times by the flight staff but he paid no heed to those warnings. Following this, the accused was taken into custody and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Incidences of objectionable behaviour on part of the passengers in flights have become a common feature in the past few months. Last month, an Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight AA 292 was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger during an argument. The passenger was allegedly in a drunken state at the time of the incident, as per news agency PTI.

The plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9 pm. The airline reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and the passengers involved in the altercation were later handed over to the Delhi Police.

Another such incident was reported on November 26 last year. In this incident, a drunken passenger urinated on his female co-passenger, who was in her 70s, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight. A similar incident was reported in December last year when a passenger on an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and the blanket of a female passenger when she went to the washroom.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)

