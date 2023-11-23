IndiGo plans premium class of seats, loyalty programme by 2024-end: Report

IndiGo may reportedly introduce a premium class of seats as the airline looks to bring in more business flyers and take on Air India’s international routes. The airline might also offer hot food and a loyalty programme by the end of 2024.

According to a report in The Economic Times that quoted people in the know, IndiGo is planning to introduce a dual-class configuration in 35 Airbus A321 aircraft that will be fitted with a premium cabin with eight rows of seats with two on each side. The prices of these premium seats are yet to be finalised, the report added.

The report quoted a person in the know who said that eight rows with extra legroom seating will be installed, providing 36 inches of legroom or seat pitch for travellers to stretch out or work comfortably. IndiGo’s seat pitch on its Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft is 30 inches on average with three seats each side.

Customers who pay extra will receive priority boarding, complimentary in-flight food and greater flexibility to make changes to their itinerary, mentioned the report.

IndiGo commands 60 per cent share in the domestic market and has managed to stay profitable in an economy that has seen multiple airlines go bust because of their expenses. It is now eyeing a leadership position in the overseas segment too.

The airline’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, posted a net profit of Rs 189 crore in Q2FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 1,583.33 crore in the July-September quarter last year. The airline's revenue from operations surged almost 20 per cent to Rs 14,943 crore, from Rs 12,497 crore in the year-ago period.

The carrier stated that its revenue surged on the back of a sharp rise in domestic travel during the quarter. Demand for domestic travel in India witnessed a surge for the past three quarters, IndiGo stated.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is planning the induction of the Airbus A321 XLR aircraft into its fleet from 2025, after which it is preparing to launch longer flights. IndiGo plans to expand to European countries. These planes will also come with business class seats and have more leg space in the economy seats.

