Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock consortium announces appointments for leadership team

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium that will run Jet Airways, has announced multiple new appointments for the leadership team. The airline is gearing up to make a comeback with fresh funding, new ownership and new management.

It announced Prabh Sharan Singh as the Chief Digital Officer, HR Jagannath as Vice President of Engineering, Mark Turner as Vice President of Inflight Product and Services, and Vishesh Khanna as Vice President of Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement.

Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Kapoor, said, “All of us in the senior management team of Jet Airways share many things in common, the most important of which is our joint sense of purpose and passion of rebuilding Jet as India’s most people-focused and loved airline, updated for the digital age. This stellar team is deeply committed to bringing the ‘joy of flying’ back to the skies, and I am looking forward to working with them to create history.”

Singh will take over as Chief Digital Officer on June 1. He will lead the IT and digital division. Singh is currently the Senior Vice President at WNS Global Services and has years of leadership experience in digital transformation. His 20-year experience includes stints at Etihad Airways, and Kingfisher Airlines.

Jagannath will take charge as the Vice President of Engineering on May 23, and lead the airline’s engineering and maintenance team. He has over 40 years of aviation experience and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Air India Engineering Services. He was instrumental in setting up of Air India’s MRO facilities in India and led the delivery of two specially configured Boeing 777 aircraft to the Indian Air Force for VVIP operations.

Turner will take charge as Vice President of Inflight Product and Services on June 15. He had led Jet Airways’ inflight services team between 2008 and 2011. Turner also has over 40 years of aviation experience, with key senior management positions at Gulf Air, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Fiji Airways. He will oversee cabin crew operations, training, and service development, inflight product development, and catering.

Khanna will take charge as Vice President of Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement in July 2022. He is currently serving as Business Head e-Visa at VFS Global Ltd. He has nearly 30 years of experience, that includes his stint at Vistara as Vice President of Sales for India and Overseas Markets. He also worked at Kingfisher Airlines as VP of Corporate Sales, and IndiGo, as VP of Corporate Sales India.

Before this, the consortium had appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO, Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO, Capt. PP Singh as Vice President of Flight Operations and Accountable Manager, Alphonso Dass as Vice President of Airports & Airport Training, Nakul Tuteja as Vice President of Human Resources & Administration, and Ronit Baugh as General Manager & Head of PR and Corporate Communications.

The airline received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week. Jet aims to restart its operations in the July-September quarter.

Also read: Jet Airways, Akasa Air eager to ‘jet together’; take a look at their fun-filled banter

Also read: Jet Airways to resume commercial flights as DGCA grants air operator certificate