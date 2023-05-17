Several passengers on Delhi-Sydney Air India flight injured amid severe turbulence

Several passengers on board an Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney were injured on Tuesday after the flight reportedly encountered severe turbulence mid-air.

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered a severe turbulence mid-air. During flight, seven passengers reported minor sprain, as per sources. Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse onboard the flight.

Air India airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the sources further revealed. No hospitalisation was required.

A statement from Air India spokesperson said, “Air India’s flight AI 302 of May 16, 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalisation. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.”

The cause of the turbulence in not yet known.