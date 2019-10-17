SpiceJet announces new flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Male and Chennai; check out fares, timings

SpiceJet is set to launch four new international and domestic flights from November 20, 2019. The Gurugram-headquartered airline will launch direct flights connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Male and Chennai.

SpiceJet has also introduced new flights on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai sector.

All the new flights will operate daily and SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

Fare details

The flights between Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram will be available at a starting price of Rs 2,501. The flights between Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai will be available at a starting price of Rs 3,009. The flights between Thiruvananthapuram and Male will be available at a starting fare of Rs 7,091, according to SpiceJet.

Timings detail

According to SpiceJet, the flight to Thiruvananthapuram will depart from Chennai airport at 9.50 am daily and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 11.45 am. The return flight will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.55 pm and arrive at Chennai airport at 7.45 am am daily.

The flight to Male will depart from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 12.30 pm and reach Male by 1.55 pm. On its return journey, the flight will leave from Male by 2.45 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.45 pm, daily.

