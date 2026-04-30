Tech layoffs 2026: Nearly 40,000 jobs lost in April amid changing AI priorities

Big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and startup AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic are heavily investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to secure the future of computing and expand their offerings. While the AI is advancing rapidly, the repercussions to the workforce are becoming increasingly visible, with companies restructuring teams, slowing hiring, and cutting thousands of jobs as they shift focus to AI-driven operations.

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In April 2026, over 40,000 jobs were lost in the tech sector across companies like Oracle, Meta, Snap, and others, according to the layoff tracker. Here’s how the month of April began and how the wave of layoffs continued globally.

Must read: Meta layoffs 2026: The severance package offered to 8000 employees

April 2026 tech layoffs

April started with shocking news of Oracle laying off about 30,000 employees, including over 12,000 employees in India alone. The employees received an abrupt early morning email, as the company pushed ahead with restructuring and AI-focused priorities. Read about Oracle lay offs here

After Oracle, Meta reportedly reduced 10% of its workforce, affecting nearly 8000 employees. However, at the beginning of the month, the social media giant also laid off about 200 employees. Reports suggest that the company may conduct another round in the coming months.

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Must read: Microsoft offers exit option to thousands of employees, revamps pay and rewards system

While the list did not include Walt Disney, but also reported laying off about 1,000 employees. In addition, Snap also reduced 16% of its global workforce, which is about 1000 employees. Alongside layoffs, Microsoft has offered voluntary retirement to 7% of its US workforce, which is said to affect nearly 8750 employees.

If we look at a broader number, then the layoff tracker revealed that over 92,272 jobs were impacted globally between January and April 30, 2026. These numbers reflect the growing wave of restructuring across the technology sector as companies increasingly prioritise AI investments, automation, and operational efficiency over workforce expansion.

