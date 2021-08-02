Bank holidays in August 2021: Check out full list

Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work well in advance as there are 15 bank holidays in August. Out of these 15 days, 7 are weekends while 8 holidays are state-specific. National holidays comprise occasions like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). This year, Independence Day falls on Sunday. But banks will remain shut across several states on August 19 on account of Muharram.

There are also state-specific holidays due to which banks will remain shut in some states. Banks will remain closed across Manipur on August 13 due to Patriot's Day while banks won't be open in Maharashtra on August 16 due to the Parsee New Year. Banks across Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar will remain shut on August 19 due to Muharram.

Banks across South India (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram) will remain closed on August 20 due to the First Onam. Banks will remain closed across Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar on August 30 due to Janmashtmi.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in August 2021

August 1- Sunday

August 8- Second Sunday

August 13- Patriot's Day (Imphal)

August 14- Second Saturday

August 15- Independence Day/Third Sunday

August 16- Parsee New Year (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)

August 19- Muharram

August 20- First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 21- Thiruvonam/Fourth Saturday (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 22- Sunday

August 23- Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 28- Fourth Saturday

August 29- Sunday

August 30- Janmashtmi

August 31- Sri Krishna Ashtami

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

