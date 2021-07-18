Banks will remain closed in these cities for next 3 days; check out details

Account holders should take note that banks in some cities will remain closed for the three days starting July 19 because of various state-specific festivals.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays of each month. They also remain closed on national holidays such as Republic Day or Independence Day.

However, there are also some state-specific holidays due to which banks remain shut in certain states.

In Sikkim, banks will remain closed on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu, while in Jammu and Kochi, banks will remain closed on July 20 due to Bakrid celebrations in these states.

Banks across the country will remain closed on July 21 on account of Eid al Adha except for Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

There is also a state-specific bank holiday on the last day of July. Banks in Agartala will not open on July 31 due to Ker Puja celebrations.

Banks will also remain closed on July 24 as it's the fourth Saturday of the month. July 25 would be the last Sunday of the month and banks would remain closed on this day too.

Here is a list of bank holidays for the remainder of July

18 July - Sunday

19 July- Banks closed in Sikkim due to Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu

20 July- Banks closed in Jammu and Kochi due to Bakrid

21 July- Banks closed in all areas except Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram due to Eid al Adha

24 July - Fourth Saturday of July

25 July - Sunday

31 July- Banks closed in Agartala due to Ker Puja

