J&K Bank appoints Baldev Prakash as MD, CEO 

Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that Baldev Prakash has been appointed as its next Managing Director and CEO for a period of three years during the meeting of the board of directors (BoDs) of the bank held today.

J&K Bank mentioned in a statement: ”Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today appointed Baldev Prakash (DIN: 09421701) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of three years to be effective from the actual date of his taking charge.”

Prakash has over 30 years of experience in banking.

He had joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 and was the Chief General Manager (Digital and Transaction Banking Marketing Department) at SBI, Mumbai.

Previously, R.K Chhibber was the Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank, who assumed charge of the bank in June 2019.