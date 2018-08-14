Pune's Cosmos Bank ATM server hacked, Rs 94 crore transferred to overseas accounts

Pune-based Cosmos Bank was hit by a cyber attack in which miscreants allegedly hacked the server of a cooperative bank and transferred over Rs 94 crore to accounts in a foreign country.

In a complaint, which was filed at the Chatushrungi police station in Pune, the bank officials stated that they suspect a malware attack on the ATM switch server located at the bank's headquarters.

According to the bank, the accused hacked into the ATM switch server and stole the details of multiple Visa and Rupay debit card owners. These details were used to carry out around 12,000 transactions out of India in which around Rs 78 crore were stolen.

Similarly 2,800 transactions were carried out within the country and Rs 80 lakhs were stolen.

In another transaction, money was sent to Hanseng Bank in Hong Kong in name of a company named ALM Trading Limited. This beneficiary received around Rs 12 crore so the total amount lost is around Rs 94 crore.

The top officials of the bank are expected to hold a press conference to explain the developments. Established in 1906, the Cosmos Bank is one of the oldest cooperative banks in India.