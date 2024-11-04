RBI invites applications for Deputy Governor role: 25 years experience, Rs 2.25 lakh salary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the role of deputy governor with the apex bank. The central bank has invited applications from candidates with at least 25 years of experience in public administration, and has offered a salary of Rs 2.25 lakh.

Currently Dr MD Patra, who was reappointed on January 15 this year, M Rajeshwar Rao who was reappointed on October 9 last year, T Rabi Sankar who was reappointed on May 3 this year, and Swaminathan J, who was appointed on June 26 last year, serve as deputy governors with the apex bank.

The RBI stated that candidates with 25 years of work experience in public administration including experience at the level of secretary or equivalent in the government are eligible to apply. Applicants could also have at least 25 years of work experience in an Indian or international public financial institution.

“Persons of exceptional merit and track record at the national or international level

in the relevant field” could also apply, as per the RBI.

The applicant should not be more than 60 years of age on January 15, 2025.

“The post carries the pay scale of Rs. 2,25,000/- (Level 17). The appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment,” the RBI said.

The applicant would need to send in the application form, along with the CV, passport size photograph and names and contact details of three references. The last date of submission of applications is November 30.

The RBI added that the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) is free to identify and recommend any other person who has not applied for the post, based on merit. “The committee may also recommend relaxation in the eligibility and qualifications/experience criteria, in respect of outstanding candidates,” said the central bank.