RBI says all agency banks to remain open for public on March 31

The Reserve Bank of India has said that March 31, 2024 (Sunday) will be a working day for all agency banks dealing with Government transactions. The central bank said all bank branches have been asked to be open so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself.

"The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday)," the RBI said in a notification on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Income Tax department said that the long weekend, from March 29 to March 31, 2024, has been cancelled considering the pending tax-related work. March 29 is Good Friday, which is a holiday, March 30 is a Saturday, while March 31 is a Sunday.

"To facilitate completion of pending departmental work, all the Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on 29th, 30th and 31st March 2024," said the Income-tax department in an order dated March 31, 2024.