SBI hikes MCLR rates by 10 bps; car, personal loans to be impacted 

Public lender State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps). The upward revision in MCLR rates came into effect from May 15, thus leading to a hike in the interest rates of car and personal loans, as per the SBI website.

As per the recent revision, MCLR has been hiked from 6.75 per cent to 6.85 per cent across overnight, one month and three-month tenors. The MCLR for six-month tenor has been raised from 7.05 per cent to 7.15 per cent.

While the MCLR for one year has been raised to 7.20 per cent, the MCLR for two years stands at 7.40 per cent after the recent revision. The marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) went up from 7.40 per cent to 7.50 per cent for three years.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

This hike comes after the public lender raised MCLR across tenors by 10 basis points on April 15. After the April hike, MCLR went up from 6.65 per cent to 6.75 per cent for overnight, one-month and three-month tenors.

MCLR for six months stood at 6.95 per cent whereas the marginal cost of lending rate for one year was hiked from 7 per cent to 7.10 per cent. The public sector lender hiked MCLR rates for two years from 7.20 per cent to 7.30 per cent and from 7.30 per cent to 7.40 per cent for three years.

