SBI internet banking, Yono apps to remain down for 3 hours on Sept 4

The SBI internet banking platforms like Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS and UPI will not work for over three hours starting September 4 due to "maintenance activities", the state-owned SBI said in a statement on Friday.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.35 hrs on 4th September 2021 and 1.35 hrs on 5th September 2021 (180 minutes). During this period, internet banking/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business/IMPS/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the bank statement said, adding that it strives to provide a better banking experience to the customers.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/GXu3UCTSCu — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 3, 2021

Before this, SBI's internet banking and YONO services had remain non-functional for two hours due to maintenance work on June 17. SBI is the largest lender in the country with over 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. YONO has 34.5 million registered users and witnesses 9 million logins every day.

Meanwhile, SBI has announced multiple offers for its retail customers as part of Azadi ka Mahotsav, the government's initiative to commemorate 75 years of independence. The bank has announced a full waiver on processing fees for its car loan customers across all channels. Further, customers can avail of the facility of up to 90 per cent on-road financing for car loans.

For retail customers, SBI is introducing 'Platinum Term Deposits' to mark 75 years of independence, where customers can get additional interest benefits up to 15 bps on term deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors starting August 15 till September 14 this year. The bank is also offering a special interest concession of 25 bps for customers applying for a car loan through the YONO app. Users can get the loan at an interest rate as low as 7.5 per cent per annum using the app, SBI said in a statement.

