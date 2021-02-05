SBI to charge customers for failed ATM transactions; Here's all you need to know

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday revised its ATM cash withdrawal rules in view of safety of its customers. According to the new norms, the bank will charge its cardholders each time a transaction fails due to insufficient funds. According to the SBI website, the fee for a failed transaction would be Rs 20 plus GST.

SBI has also laid out in its new rules that it will impose levy charges on customers for non-financial transactions. As per SBI website, customers will also be charged Rs 10 plus GST to Rs 20 plus GST for "any additional financial transactions beyond the set limit".

Presently, SBI allows its cardholders to withdraw cash from ATMs eight times for free during one month in metro cities. This includes withdrawals from 5 SBI ATMs and 3 non-SBI ATMs.

SBI cardholders can also withdraw amounts above Rs 10,000 from SBI ATMs, but it requires an one-time password (OTP). Each time SBI customers attempt to withdraw an amount greater than Rs 10,000, they receive an OTP on their registered mobile number, which they have to enter to complete the transaction.

SBI customer can now check their account balance using their phones but without using an internet connection. There are two ways to this, customers can either send an SMS Balance to 9223766666 from their registered mobile number or they can give a missed call at 9223766666 which is a toll-free balance enquiry number.

