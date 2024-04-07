'Don't promise free power if you can't afford it': Minister sends out an election warning

Power Minister RK Singh has warned of a debt trap for states such as Punjab using borrowed money to provide free electricity, saying such populist schemes work only if a state can afford it.

"Electricity involves the cost of generating it, and if a state is to provide it for free to a section of consumers, it also needs to have finances to pay the generating utility. If the generating utility isn't paid, electricity will not be produced in the first place," the minister said.

Singh said he has been telling states that electricity is not free. "If any state wants to give free power to any category of people, they can go ahead and do so, but you have to pay for it".

However, states with already high debt are resorting to such populist measures, forcing them to borrow more to pay generating utilities, resulting in a debt trap. "You should not be bringing your state to a situation where it falls into a debt trap. Many of the states are close to debt traps because of freebies," the minister said.

Asked to name states that do so, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said, "For example Punjab".

Since coming to power in Punjab in 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has taken several populist measures, including free power up to 300 units per household.

Punjab borrowed as much as Rs 47,000 crore in the first two years of the AAP government, adding to the already high debt of the state. This has strained finances where a good part of the tax revenues earned went into paying interest and principal of the previous borrowing.

"Many of these states are close to debt trap," Singh said.

He explained further that states are borrowing to give freebies so that they can stay in power, and the burden is being shifted onto the succeeding generations.

For future generations, there will be no money for roads, building hospitals, and schools because whatever revenues will come will go into repayment of loans, he added. When asked to give an example he said, "For example Punjab. Many of these states are close to debt trap".