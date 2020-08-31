Fuel price today: Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; know rates in metro cities

After increasing petrol prices by 0.09 paise to Rs 82.03 per litre in Delhi on Sunday, state oil companies have not changed petrol prices on Monday.

State oil companies started increasing petrol prices from August 16. Before that, the petrol rates were changed on June 29 (2020).

In the last 16 days, petrol rates have been hiked 12 times (around Rs 1.6 paise) in Delhi, barring August 19, 26, 29, and 31, respectively.

Other metro cities also saw petrol rates going up in the past fortnight. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 88.68, recording a surge of Rs 1.4 since August 16.

A litre of petrol in Chennai costs Rs 85 and Rs 83.52 in Kolkata.

The price per litre of the two fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

Diesel rates have remained unchanged for over a month. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices also remained unchanged in Chennai and Kolkata at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 31- Rs 82.03/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 31-Rs 88.68/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 31-Rs 85.00/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 31-Rs 83.52/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 31-Rs 85.25/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 31-Rs 84.70/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 31- Rs 80.19/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 31-Rs 82.32/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 31- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 31- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 31-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 31- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 31- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 31-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 31- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 31- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 31- Rs 73.71/litre

Globally, oil prices nudged up on Monday, with Brent futures set to post a fifth straight monthly gain even as demand struggles to return to pre-COVID levels in a well-supplied market.

Brent crude futures for November climbed 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $46.08 a barrel by 0038 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $43.11 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent.

Also read: Fuel price update: Petrol rates cross Rs 82-mark in Delhi, diesel remains unchanged

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across metros today; check out latest rates