Reliance to acquire full stake in 2 solar SPVs from MSEB Solar Agro Power

Reliance Industries will buy 100% stake in MSKVY Nineteenth Solar SPV and MSKVY Twenty-Second Solar SPV from MSEB Solar Agro Power.

The deal is in accordance with the terms of the tender awarded to the company for setting up of aggregate solar capacity of 128 MW across various sites in Maharashtra under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, the company said in an exchange filing.

Related Articles

The acquisition is expected to be completed by end of April 2024.