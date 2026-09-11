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Vikram Solar shares gain on 124 MW Andhra Pradesh module supply order

Vikram Solar shares gain on 124 MW Andhra Pradesh module supply order

VIKRAMSOLR166.80(0.72%)

Vikram Solar will supply its high-efficiency G12R TOPCon modules, with rated capacities ranging from 620 Wp to 630 Wp. The company said module supplies are scheduled to commence in October 2026.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Vikram Solar shares gain on 124 MW Andhra Pradesh module supply orderVikram Solar shares gained 1.20 per cent hit a high of Rs 167.50 during the session.

Vikram Solar Ltd shares gained in Friday's trade as the solar module manufacturer secured a 124 MW module supply order for a solar project in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The order strengthens the company’s presence in India’s utility-scale and large-scale solar market.

Under the order, Vikram Solar will supply its high-efficiency G12R TOPCon modules, with rated capacities ranging from 620 Wp to 630 Wp. The company said module supplies are scheduled to commence in October 2026.

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Vikram Solar shares gained 1.20 per cent hit a high of Rs 167.50 during the session. Earlier, the scrip opened at Rs 166.10 on BSE compared with its previous close of Rs 165.50. The stock hit a low of Rs 165.10 so far.

The order has been awarded by Capital Energy Private Limited and is a domestic, one-time contract. According to the company's exchange filing, the order is to be executed by the end of the third quarter of 2026. Vikram Solar also said there is no interest of the promoter, promoter group or group companies in the entity awarding the order, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The company said the order comes as it scales up its manufacturing capabilities, with its module manufacturing capacity having recently increased to 15.5 GW. It added that the expanding manufacturing footprint and technology portfolio will help it cater to the requirements of utility-scale projects while supporting India's broader push towards domestic manufacturing and energy self-reliance.

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Vikram Solar CEO Sameer Nagpal said, "Every module supply order we sign is a vote of confidence - not just in our capacity, but in the technology and consistency we bring to the table." He added that solar developers are looking for partners capable of matching the pace of India's energy ambitions with advanced solutions, while the company's G12R TOPCon platform reflects its focus on technology.

Vikram Solar said it has an international presence across 39 countries and has established a pan-India presence through a network of 119 authorised distributors and more than 750 dealers. The company also said it has been recognised as a PVEL Top Performer nine times and has featured on Bloomberg NEF's Tier 1 solar module manufacturer list for nine consecutive quarters.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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