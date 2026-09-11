‘Forget BRICS, look towards the US and Europe’: Surjit Bhalla questions how the bloc has benefitted India

He argued that the US takes a fifth of our goods exports and over half of our software exports, sends 28 per cent of our remittances, holds $390 billion of Indian securities, and has put around $100 billion of direct investments in India.

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In comparison, China has invested $2.5 billion in India and had a record $112 billion deficit in 2025-26, while Russia sold $47 billion of oil to India and bought only $4.9 billion of everything. Bhalla said we must not forget that China also throttled our rare earth magnets and pulled Foxconn’s engineers from our iPhone plats.

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Set against this, what should India do, he asked. “Forget BRICS. Our future is as a global partner of the West – Europe and the US. And note, and remember, who gains if India does not sign a trade deal with America,” he wrote in the piece.

He also said China and Russia, two of the biggest partners, also carry two rather massive unanswered questions – the Russia-Ukraine war and Beijing’s silence on the origin of the COVID virus and its expansive mercantilism.

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THE GORDIAN KNOT

Bhalla, in his piece, pointed out that in the Rio declaration of July 2025, China and Russia called for Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN and the Security Council. But it is now the familiar trot, he argued. China and Russia are still calling for a greater role for Brazil and India, not the candidature.

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He argued that India has pledged about $40 billion for all the members of the New Development Bank, the multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations, and committed “a further $18 billion to the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, the 2014 answer to the IMF”. No member has drawn a dollar in the 11 years, he said.

“A decade’s cost: Capital tied up in a bank that does not lend at scale, and an insurance premium nobody has claimed,” wrote Bhalla.

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He said mercantilism has exploded and there has been no correction to the undervalued currency. “An overvalued currency corrects itself, because deficits must be financed; an undervalued one need never correct. BRICS has never asked that question of China, and will not ask it at a summit India chairs. We are not in that room to be heard. We are there as window dressing,” he wrote.

The World Bank’s income threshold from July 2026 is $14,375. Russia’s income per head was $15,330 in 2024, Brazil $9,930, South Africa $6,110, and China, at $13,660, but India is at only $2,550.

“India is at $2,550, and to be viksit by 2047 must raise income per head by about 10 per cent a year in dollars; over 11 years we have managed 4.9 per cent. The countries that have done what we are attempting — Korea, Poland, Vietnam climbing now — are not in the room,” he said.

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