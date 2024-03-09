BT Mindrush: Sunil Bharti Mittal on future of telecom, AI risk, the India hype & knighthood

Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal sees India’s position as an investment alternative to China only getting better in the years to come. In a riveting session at BT Mindrush titled 'Leadership Talk: How to Turn Vision into Reality' with BT's Executive Director Rahul Kanwal, Mittal underscored the importance of connecting every economic constituent through digital channels, ensuring universal internet access.

Here's what he said. Edited excerpts:

On future of telecom

We have speeds unimagined. You can do a lot more. My industry has created a super-highway. People who are good in tech, they will create a lot of stuff on this. Technology takes time to shape, but the good news is that platform is ready. It is only a matter of time.

On Artificial Intelligence and job losses

Every time a technology comes through, it creates opportunities. Some jobs will go away. There is a thrust on tourism, education and skills. These sectors will create millions of jobs. Technology will enable the sectors. Menial jobs can go down but better quality jobs will replace them.

On the India hype

India offers massive scale. From Fragile Five to where we are now today, we have thrived. Government's push on infrastructure has only augmented the growth roadmap India is on. India's massive domestic market gives it a bigger advantage over its peers. You come into India, get your scale and then go back and sell at a high price, is a big edge India has.

On satellite telephony

It will be complimentary to what telecom is doing. It is aimed at dark areas. It is not going to be expensive, it is about $160-170 per MB per month. It is a reasonably priced service, but it is more of community service.

On being Sir Sunil Bharti Mittal

It is an indeed a very special honor. This is a rare honor, only a handful of foreigners have got this for nearly a century, talks a lot about India's rise globally. It is a testimony to what India is today.