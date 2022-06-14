Chambal River Bridge: Rajasthan’s first hanging bridge gets completed

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today announced the completion of the construction and maintenance of Rajasthan’s first Cable-Stayed Bridge across the Chambal river on Kota Bypass on NH-76 of the East-West Corridor in Rajasthan.

In a series of tweets, the union minister praised the efforts of the Modi administration in ‘enhancing the infrastructure in the country.’ The minister also went on to share some details about the newly-constructed bridge.

In his tweet, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Boosting Connectivity Through #8YearsOfInfraGati! GoI under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is working round the clock to enhance infrastructure in our country. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti”

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, the 1.4 Km long Cable-Stayed Bridge across the Chambal river cost an estimated Rs 214 crore to be completed, according to the statement released by the ministry.

The bridge is reportedly equipped with a state-of-the-art system that can handle high traffic jams and is constructed to withstand strong rains, winds, and storms. It is also equipped with seismic notification that is delivered to the bridge's control room, in case of an earthquake. The bridge's cables are told to be aerodynamic in design and can reportedly maintain a neutral position, even in stormy conditions. Additionally, in order to prevent any disturbance to wildlife in the region, a 7.5 m Noise Barrier with about 70 per cent visibility in a 700 m length has also been installed on both sides of the bridge.

Gadkari went on to add that the bridge would not only benefit residents of Rajasthan's Hadoti area but would also help to reduce traffic congestion in Kota.

