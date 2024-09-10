Govt introduces satellite-based toll collection for highways

In a possible relief from Long queues at Toll Plazas, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendments to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, through a notification issued on Tuesday, September 10. The update introduces electronic toll collection via satellite-based systems, marking a significant step towards modernizing India's toll collection infrastructure.

Related Articles

The amendments include the use of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), featuring the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS) and On-Board Units (OBUs), as an additional method of toll collection. These new systems will work alongside the existing FASTag system and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

Under the revised regulations, vehicles fitted with GNSS OBUs will automatically pay tolls based on the distance they travel, eliminating the need for manual payments at toll plazas. Rule 6 of the 2008 regulations has been updated to establish exclusive lanes for GNSS-enabled vehicles, ensuring a smoother and more efficient toll collection process.

The satellite-based system uses GPS technology to track vehicles and charge tolls according to the distance covered on highways. This advancement aims to reduce the need for physical toll booths and long wait times at Toll Plazas. Vehicles equipped with OBUs or similar tracking devices will be charged based on their travel distance.

To benefit short-distance travelers, the new system will charge users only for the distance traveled beyond the initial 20 kilometers in a single day. This adjustment aims to offer financial relief for drivers taking shorter trips, while ensuring a fair toll structure for longer journeys.

The road ministry had previously announced a pilot project for GNSS-based toll collection, implemented alongside FASTag. Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also mentioned that a stakeholder consultation took place during an international workshop held on June 25, 2024. Following this, an international expression of interest (EOI) was issued on June 7, 2024, with a deadline for submissions set for July 22, 2024.