GPS-based system to deduct toll tax straight from banks, replace toll booths in 2 years: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared that the Indian Government has zeroed-in on the Global Positioning System (GPS)-based technology for collection of toll tax across the country, in order to ensure seamless movement of vehicles.

Gadkari said that this would enable India to become a 'toll-booth-free' nation in the next two years.

While discussing the 'National Infrastructure Pipeline critical for economic revival across sectors,' in Delhi at the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week Programme on Thursday, he explained the mechanism for toll collection in the future. Given that all commercial vehicles today have vehicle tracking systems embedded in them, the government plans to install GPS systems in older vehicles as well. This would enable the Centre to deduct the toll based on the movement of vehicles directly from the bank accounts of the users, informed Gadkari.

Also Read: CBSE exams 2021: Education Minister's live interaction with teachers postponed to Dec 22

The Minister is also hopeful about the total toll collections clocking Rs 34,000 crore by March 2021. According to him, after the GPS technology is adopted, the income from toll collection will reach Rs 1,34,000 crore in the next five years.

Gadkari, who is also the Minister for MSMEs, spoke about the decentralisation of industries from the current urbanised cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, among others. While stressing that industrial development is imperative to generate employment in other areas of the country in order to boost nationwide growth and eradicate poverty, he also said that over-centralisation of development is causing problems in the metropolitan cities of India. Impressing upon the need to augment public-private investment, Gadkari assured the Centre's support in projects that are not economically viable.

Also Read: 'Farmers have right to protest but can't block a city,' says Supreme Court