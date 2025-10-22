NHAI to deploy AI survey vehicles on 20,000 km highways for real-time monitoring

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to deploy Network Survey Vehicles (NSVs) across 23 states to assess over 20,933 km of national highways, in a bid to enhance commuter experience and improve highway maintenance planning.

These specialized vehicles-fitted with 3D laser imaging, 360-degree high-resolution cameras, DGPS and advanced sensor suites will capture real-time data on pavement conditions and road inventory without human intervention. The surveys will identify surface defects such as cracking, potholes and patches, enabling faster corrective action.

All collected data will feed into NHAI’s AI-powered "Data Lake" platform for expert analysis and conversion into actionable insights. The insights will then be integrated into the Road Asset Management System and preserved in prescribed formats for long-term technical reference.

The NSV initiative will apply to all 2/4/6/8-lane highway projects, with surveys mandated at the start of work and every six months thereafter. NHAI has already invited bids from qualified players for execution.

By enabling data-driven maintenance and planning, the NSV system is expected to significantly improve safety, efficiency and ride quality across India’s national highway network.